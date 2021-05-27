LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California is in the middle of one of the hottest real estate markets on record, but with it comes some logistical challenges like finding available movers.

“We are exceptionally busy,” said Tyler Stratton with Stratton & Sons Moving.

Spring and summer are always a busy time for movers but this year – it’s a level they’ve never seen before.

“Right now, we are booking already middle and end of July into August, when typically, we would be booking 2 to 3 weeks at this time,” Stratton said.

That means those buyers and sellers who don’t think ahead, could be left without an available mover.

“As soon as you are thinking about moving, or signing papers on a house you’re moving into, give the mover a call,” he said.

Realtor Chris Williams says houses that used to sit for months are now under contract within days.

“We’re just in almost a frenzy of people running toward every single home. We have 10 to 15 offers on every property,” Williams said.

Williams says some of her clients have gotten creative when it comes to finding a way to move their belongings. Especially if they’re leaving the state because it can be harder to find a long-distance mover.

“I’ve seen a few clients buy trailers, have it professionally loaded and then hire a driver to transport their items. I have seen people do a lot of pods. For this particular home – they put everything in storage and then they are going to figure it out later,” she said.

Stratton and Sons is also seeing a sizable uptick in moves out of California.

“We have seen probably a 30 to 40 percent increase in out-of-state moves,” Stratton said.

But experts caution- don’t get desperate when booking a mover. It’s best to use a company that comes with a personal referral- either from someone you know or your realtor.

And always make sure the movers are insured, otherwise, you have very little recourse if your belongings are damaged or go missing..