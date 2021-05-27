LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old Branden Finley.
Ronald Earl Kenebrew Jr., 36, of Lancaster, was identified as the suspect after the department's Forensic Sciences Division, Serology Section, was able to find a DNA profile from evidence that was left at the crime scene.
On May 11, LAPD was notified that the DNA profile matched Kenebrew, who has been in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department since February 11 on a robbery charge out of Lancaster.
According to police, Kenebrew is suspected of stealing a white 2010 Toyota Tacoma in the 900 block of Wilshire Boulevard and fleeing the scene, striking Branden Finley, who was riding a bicycle eastbound on 7th Street. Finley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenebrew is then alleged to have fled the scene of that crash. He then allegedly fled on foot and evaded arrested after the truck became disabled in a second collision with two other vehicles.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed three felony counts against Kenebrew — murder, carjacking and felony hit-and-run. He is being held at the Los Angeles County Jail on a $2.2 million bail.