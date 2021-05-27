LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Lakers will play their first playoff game at Staples Center since April 28, 2013, Thursday evening, trying to take a 2-1 lead in games over the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference first-round series.
The NBA champions missed the playoffs for a franchise-record six consecutive seasons after 2013 — and last year’s postseason was played in the “bubble” at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: 'That Helped Save Lives': Mass Shooting In San Jose Highlights Importance Of Workplace Safety Training
While the Lakers treated their May 19 play-in game “like a playoff game,” Thursday’s matchup “will be pretty special for our fans,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “That’s what I came here for — to be in a playoff game in front of the Laker faithful.”
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said he expects the game “will be really fun.”
“We’re all excited for it,” Kuzma said.READ MORE: People Making A Difference: Las Fotos Project Inspires Teen Girls Through Photography
The Lakers’ most recent playoff victory at Staples Center was on May 18, 2012, when they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 99-96, in Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal series.
The Suns’ 11-time All-Star guard Chris Paul is listed as probable. He was limited to 22 minutes, 47 seconds in Tuesday’s game, with six points and five assists. Paul suffered a right shoulder contusion in Sunday’s series opener.
The Lakers tied the best-of-seven series at one game apiece with a 109- 102 victory Tuesday in Phoenix, with Anthony Davis scoring 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as they held off Phoenix’s attempt to rally from a 15-point third-quarter deficit.MORE NEWS: Reservations Required For Travel On Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Over Memorial Day Weekend, Other Summer Dates
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)