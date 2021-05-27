LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was charged Thursday for allegedly lying about finding a gun in a vehicle two years ago.
Kevin Honea, 33, has been charged with one felony count of perjury. According to prosecutors, Honea was with a group of deputies on May 24, 2019 when they found a car at a Gardena motel that had been used in a recent crime. During a search of the vehicle, a stolen handgun was found in the vehicle's trunk by another deputy.
Honea allegedly lied during testimony at a preliminary hearing saying that he was the one who discovered the weapon and that it was in the front seat of the vehicle.
“Lying under oath damages the credibility of law enforcement and creates doubt and mistrust by the public,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “The scales of justice must always remain balanced in a court of law.”
Honea pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. It was not immediately clear when he is scheduled to be back in court.
The D.A.’s office said the case remains under investigation by its Bureau of Investigation.