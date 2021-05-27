LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a seven-game homestand Thursday evening with expanded fully vaccinated-only sections in the Home Run Seats, Right Field Pavilion, Field, Loge and Reserve levels.
The team is offering tickets for their fully-vaccinated only sections for each game during their upcoming nine-game homestand.
Tickets in the fully vaccinated-only sections are being offered up to 50% off similarly positioned tickets.
In the fully-vaccinated-only sections, social distancing will not be required, and fans will be seated directly next to other parties.
These sections will be reserved for fully-vaccinated patrons, who are two weeks out from being fully vaccinated, and children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19.
Children under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Face coverings must be worn in the fully vaccinated-only section, except while people are actively eating and/or drinking in the ticketed section.
More information on the fully-vaccinated-only sections is available at Dodgers.com/vaccinationzone.
The Dodgers will mark Memorial Day Monday with a flyover and honoring military during ceremonies before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Meanwhile Thursday, tickets went on sale for full-capacity games for which will begin on June 15.
Dodger tickets are available at Dodgers.com/Tickets.
