CARSON (CBSLA) — Krystal Duhaney remembers all too well how much money it takes to keep a baby in diapers and formula, so she decided to help some of her fellow moms.
Duhaney went to Target stores in Manhattan Beach, Carson, and Signal Hill to hide cash in boxes of diapers and under the lids of formula. Altogether, Duhaney and her husband, Patrick, hid about $1,000 in cash.
“No, we didn’t leave any notes or anything, really identifying ourselves, so it really wasn’t something that we wanted them to say, ‘hey, thank you so much.’ We just really wanted to brighten someone’s day,” Duhaney said.
Duhaney posted video on Instagram, showing her hands tucking cash into the products. Captions on the video said they too struggled to make ends meet when Duhaney had her first baby. But the former nurse now has a lactation business, so another message in the video said, "Now that I own a successful business, I wanted to give back."
The Duhaneys have two children and one more on the way, and they say they are fortunate to be in a place where they can share.
"We know that during the pandemic it's a little difficult right now, so we really wanted to find a way to give back," she said.
The Cerritos couple says they are not done giving back, and are looking for other ways to help people at least once a month.