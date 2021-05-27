LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for the occupants of a car which careened into the front of a Shell gas station convenience store in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Firestone Boulevard.
According to California Highway Patrol, there was a two-car collision that somehow sent one of the vehicles slamming into the gas station.
The occupants of the car that crashed into the station ran from the scene and remain at large, CHP said. It’s unclear exactly how many people were in the vehicle.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that one person was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. It’s unclear if that person was in the store at the time or in the other car.
Inspectors with L.A. County Building and Safety are being called into assess the damage and determine the structural integrity of the gas station.
The exact cause and circumstances of the crash were unclear.