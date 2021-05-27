LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – People planning on traveling over Memorial Day weekend and other holidays this summer via the Pacific Surfliner must make reservations, Amtrak announced.
The reservations will necessary for people traveling to or from San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.READ MORE: 'You've Got 24 Hours': OC District Attorney, Todd Spitzer, Warns Killer Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos To Turn Himself In
Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains, but the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited.
Customers will need a reservation to travel on the following dates:
— Memorial Day weekend: May 28-June 1;
— Fourth of July weekend: July 2-5;
— Opening weekend of Del Mar Races: July 16-19; andREAD MORE: Ronald Earl Kenebrew Jr. Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Branden Finley In January
— Labor Day weekend: Sept. 3-7.
The Rail 2 Rail program will also be temporarily suspended during this period. Monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on those dates.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.
Passengers are asked to wear a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, wash hands or use sanitizer often, and to stay home if they are feeling sick.
Additional information can be found here.MORE NEWS: CHP Pursuit Of Honda Ends With PIT Maneuver In South Gate; 2 In Custody
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)