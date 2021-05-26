RESEDA (CBSLA) — A group of tiny homes for Los Angeles’ homeless population opened in Reseda Wednesday.
The cabin community is made up of over 50 cabins equipped with air conditioning and heating.
On-site meals, showers, housing navigation, mental health and job training will be provided to residents.
In April, the largest community of tiny homes opened at Alexandria Park in North Hollywood.
The former homeless encampment was transformed into a village of tiny homes with enough space to house 200 homeless people.
