By CBSLA Staff
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lynwood, Missing Child

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 13-year-old Raymond James who was last seen Wednesday afternoon at his Lynwood home.

Raymond Jones, 13, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Lynwood. (LASD)

Authorities said the teen was last seen at about 2:10 p.m. at his home in the 12600 block of Antigua Court.

He is described as a 4-foot-10 Black teen weighing 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with an Adidas logo, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities said Raymond has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old child.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD Century Station at 323-568-4800.