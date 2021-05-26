LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 13-year-old Raymond James who was last seen Wednesday afternoon at his Lynwood home.
Authorities said the teen was last seen at about 2:10 p.m. at his home in the 12600 block of Antigua Court.
He is described as a 4-foot-10 Black teen weighing 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with an Adidas logo, blue jeans and black shoes.
Authorities said Raymond has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old child.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD Century Station at 323-568-4800.