LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As more crimes are caught on dash cams, many drivers are considering getting one for their own cars.
From the serious to the minor fender bender, dash cams have proven very useful in providing that critical evidence of what happened. They have helped catch robbery suspects and solve other crimes around Los Angeles.
A Burbank tow truck owner said his insurance company is even mandating that he have one.
“I welcome it. I welcome it,” said David Girard, a tow truck company owner. “It’s a needed instrument to protect us and help us clarify what happened or did not happen.”
For drivers, there is currently no dash cam insurance discount in the U.S., but insurance companies said a dash cam can definitely help protect you in the insurance claims process.
Most of these cameras are available from about $100 to $500.