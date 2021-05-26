LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Now that we are moving out of the pandemic, more mass shootings are likely across the United States, an expert with the University of California, Los Angeles said Wednesday.
"With the pandemic ending and now opening things up more, you are going to see more of those kinds of attacks," said Jeffrey Simon, lecturer in the UCLA Department of Political Science.
In San Jose, California, an employee shot and killed eight people at a railyard Wednesday morning. In March, four people, including a 9-year-old, were killed at an office building in Orange, California. Both were workplace shootings.
“The biggest misconception is someone just snapped and that’s really not true,” said Simon. “Many of these attacks are planned, sometimes for weeks, or months.”
In March, two mass shootings happened: a 21-year-old killed 10 people at a supermarket in Aurora, Colorado and a gunman killed eight people at an Atlanta massage business.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 232 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2021, meaning a minimum of four gunshot victims.