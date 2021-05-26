LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Library announced Wednesday that outdoor programs for children and teens will be held at 20 of its 85 branches this summer.
From June 1 through Aug. 31, children as young as 3 and teens can take part in arts and crafts activities and live performances at participating locations. Children ages 9 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.
The programs are scheduled to be held Monday through Friday. Preschool programs for children ages 3 to 5 will run from 11 to 11:30 a.m. while programs for kids and teens ages 6 to 17 will run from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4 p.m.
The following branch libraries will take part in the programs:
Monday:
- A C Bilbrew Library, Willowbrook
- East Rancho Dominguez Library (programs begin June 21 at this branch only)
- Pico Rivera Library
- San Dimas Library
Tuesday:
- Claremont Helen Renwick Library
- Lancaster Library
- Lawndale Library
- Sorensen Library, West Whittier
Wednesday:
- Florence Library
- Malibu Library
- Temple City Library
- West Covina Library
Thursday:
- Artesia Library
- Cudahy Library
- Lomita Library
- Quartz Hill Library
Friday:
- La Mirada Library
- La Puente Library
- South Whittier Library
- Topanga Library
Advance registration will be required for the outdoor programs to help practice social distancing. Registration will open one week prior to each week’s event series.
Advance registration will be required for the outdoor programs to help practice social distancing. Registration will open one week prior to each week's event series.

For more information and to register for an upcoming event, visit LACountyLibrary.org/outdoor.
