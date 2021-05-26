POMONA (CBSLA) – After nearly 100 years of holding its annual Southern California tradition in September, the L.A. County Fair announced Tuesday it is permanently moving its dates to May beginning in 2022 when the fair celebrates its Centennial.

Next year the fair will run from May 5 to May 30 offering a chance for the Fair to host a fiesta on Cinco de Mayo, celebrate Moms on Mother’s Day and invite everyone out for an All-American BBQ summer kick-off on Memorial Day weekend, organizers said.

“What better way to celebrate these family-oriented occasions than with the beloved LA County Fair?” said Interim CEO Walter M. Marquez. “It’s a perfect time to present our annual celebration – kids are preparing for the end of the school year, families are planning for weekends and the weather will be perfect.”

The fair was canceled both this year and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The break gave organizers the opportunity to consider options for how the fair should move forward for its next 100 years.

During the last few September, the fair experienced triple-digit heat that negatively impacted fairgoers, vendors and partners.

If a decision to change dates was on the table, this was the perfect time to make the move, organizers said.

“In 12 short months, we look forward to welcoming guests back to our campus to rekindle memories, establish new traditions and experience the Fair we all love – all while enjoying the pleasant May climate,” said Los Angeles County Fair Association Board Chair Heidi Hanson.

Although a large-scale fair was canceled for 2021, the fair is planning to host a Fair Food event in late September.