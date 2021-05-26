ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Echo Park Lake reopened to the public Wednesday, two months after being closed for repairs following the removal of about 200 unhoused residents.
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who came under fire during the effort to place park residents into alternative housing, was among the first to walk into the park when it reopened at 3 p.m. He was quickly surrounded by a group of homeless advocates, some of whom chanted "Shame on Mitch," while others called for his resignation.
According to new signage at the park, no camping, lodging or storage is permitted and personal property left in the park after it closes “may be removed and impounded.” The park hours are listed at 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The reopening came after Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment crews removed a reported 35.7 tons of solid waste from the site. According to the city, the park underwent $600,000 worth of cleaning and repairs, that included replacing playground surfacing, upgrading restrooms and exterior lighting fixtures, replacing five water fountains, improving light poles, improving and painting the exterior of the lake’s boathouse, improving the lake bridge, refurbishing the park’s turf and improving irrigation.
Also back in service Wednesday were the park’s popular swan pedal-boats, allowing people to venture out onto Echo Park Lake.
While O'Farrell and Mayor Eric Garcetti declared the operation a success, opponents of the park's clearing — including a coalition of faculty at USC, UCLA, UC Irvine and Occidental College — pointed out that most of the housing options offered to the residents of the park were temporary.
