LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels have fired pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who was suspended in February following reports that he made unsolicited advances to five women who work in sports media.

The announcement by the team follows a ruling by Major League Baseball that Callaway “violated MLB’s policies,” resulting in him being placed on the league’s Ineligible List through the 2022 season.

“Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway’s employment with the Angels,” according to a statement from the team. “We appreciate Major League Baseball’s diligent investigation, and support their decision.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement saying, “My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted.”

“We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations (DOI) in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different clubs,” Manfred said. “The clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses. Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”

In February, the team suspended Callaway over the accusations. “Late yesterday we were made aware of the allegations reported in The Athletic. This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation,” the team tweeted.

The accusations against Callaway, 45, were originally reported on Monday night. The women allege the former New York Mets manager aggressively pursued them through messages and in person, according to a story published by The Athletic.

The report also said alleged Callaway’s pattern of behavior was so concerning that women in multiple Major League Baseball markets received warnings to keep their guard up around him.

On Monday, the team released a statement on social media saying that the reported behavior “violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies.”

Callaway responded to the report, telling The Athletic:

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. I am married and my wife has been made away of these general allegations.”

MLB said in a statement that it has “never been notified of any allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior” by Callaway.

Callaway was named the Angels’ pitching coach prior to the 2020 season. He was the manager of the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019, compiling a 163-161 record before the Mets fired him after the 2019 season.

He previously served as the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach from 2013-17. The report stated that Callaway’s alleged advances spanned at least five years with all three teams.

