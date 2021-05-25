SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Two men, both allegedly Los Angeles gang members, were behind bars Tuesday on charges related to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Eddie Barajas on Jan. 17 at a Garden Grove Hyatt Regency Hotel.
Enrique Torres, 19, of Los Angeles is charged with murder that carries sentence enhancements for gang activity, discharge of a gun causing death and the personal use of a firearm.
Another man, 31-year-old Agustin Jerardo Cortez is charged with attempted murder, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and being an accessory after the fact, all felonies. His charges also carry sentence enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, gang activity, and a gang member’s vicarious discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.
Police were called to the Hyatt at 11999 Harbor Blvd. at around 3:45 a.m. that day where they discovered Barajas had been shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, said Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Mario Martinez.
It wasn’t until May 18 that Torres and Cortez were arrested.
Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in June.
