LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Echo Park’s picturesque swan boats will be again available for rent Wednesday, as Echo Park reopens after a two-month park closure and cleanup.
Wheel Fun rentals will begin renting the paddle boats with their iconic swan bodies on Wednesday, just ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend. The company has been renting the swan boats out at Echo Park Lake since 2018.
The boats are available at $11 per hour for adults 18 years or older, and $6 an hour for children younger than 17. Reservations are required and can be made online at wheelfunrentals.com/book-echo.
The paddleboats were anchored in March, when city officials shut down Echo Park Lake to clean up and make repairs.