LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total lunar eclipse, in which the moon will appear to take on a dramatic blood-red color, is expected to be visible over Southern California early Wednesday morning.
The super "blood" moon will be visible in Southland skies at about 4:11 a.m. for about 15 minutes.
Stargazers throughout Southern California should be able to view the eclipse beginning at about 2:45 a.m.
The Griffith Observatory, which remains closed due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, will host a live feed of the entire event on its website and on YouTube from 1:45 to 6 a.m.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes completely into the shadow cast by the Earth. The round disk of the full moon slowly moves into the dark shadow, and the bright moon grows dim. The moon does not, however, become completely dark.
Instead, it glows with a copper or red hue, a result of sunlight being filtered and bent through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to look at, and visible with the naked eye without the need for any special equipment.
Another lunar eclipse visible from Los Angeles is expected on May 15 or 16, 2022.