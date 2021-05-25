INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Rams announced Tuesday they plan to have full-capacity crowds at SoFi Stadium for the upcoming NFL season.
In a Twitter post, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff wrote that team owner Stan Kroenke built the Inglewood stadium “for Rams fans & all of LA to enjoy.”READ MORE: City Council Approves Plans To Spend $56.6 Million In Funds Diverted From LAPD Last Year
“Thanks to (the county Department of Public Health), the heroic work of the medical community & first responders, and everyone doing their part, we are thrilled to announce we will welcome fans to the Rams House this fall at full capacity,” Demoff wrote.
The team also shared a Twitter post that said, “Get ready to rock the #RamsHouse at full capacity!”
Get ready to rock the #RamsHouse at full capacity‼️ pic.twitter.com/AOBESQqscM
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 25, 2021READ MORE: $20K Reward Offered For Information About Missing Palmdale Woman Gloria Huerta
Last week state officials announced that it will lift all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on June 15. County health officials then announced they would align with the state and also lift most COVID restrictions on June 15.
Following the announcement, the Dodgers announced Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity for home games after June 15.
The Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium with the Rams, have not made a formal announcement, but the team is also expected to sell tickets at full capacity for its games.MORE NEWS: Ventura County Could Enter Yellow Tier On June 2
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)