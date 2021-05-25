LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday announced a $20,000 reward for information in the disappearance of 27-year-old Gloria “Jessica” Huerta.
Huerta was last seen on the 14700 Block of East Avenue Q-14 in the city of Palmdale on Aug. 3 of last year, according to authorities.
The reward, sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and approved by the Board of Supervisors, is being offered in an effort to help find those responsible for Huerta's disappearance.
Anyone with information was asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.