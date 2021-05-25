OXNARD (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child endangerment, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession for sales of concentrated cannabis and Psilocybin Mushrooms, the Oxnard Police Department said.
According to the department, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of South N Street at about 11:30 a.m. after a 9-year-old child in the home accidentally shot himself in the hand with a gun located inside the residence.
Officers said the child thought the gun, which was easily accessible, was a toy. The boy was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.
When the Family Protection Unit arrived at the scene, they executed a search warrant and found money, concentrated cannabis, Psilocybin Mushrooms, a semi-automatic "ghost" gun and a rifle. A 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Facilities complex.
His name was not being released because he is a minor.
"The Oxnard Police Department would like to remind gun owners to properly secure their firearms with children present in the home to prevent firearm tragedies from happening," the department said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Det. Juan Morales at 805-385-3922.