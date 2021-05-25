LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters worked to battle a fire in a homeless encampment in the Fairfax area that also set overhead wires aflame Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in a garbage-strewn alley behind an old theater in the 300 block of North Fairfax Avenue. The flames were put out in about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.
Wires overhead also caught fire, however, and may have caused outages to power and internet services in the area.
There has been a rise in fires breaking out in homeless encampments in recent weeks.