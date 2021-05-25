ANAHEIM (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney got his first win in eight weeks and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-5 Tuesday night.

Ohtani scorched a cutter by Brett de Geus down the right-field line for a three-run shot to give the Angels a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning. The ball had a 117 mph exit velocity off Ohtani’s bat — the hardest-hit homer by an Angels player since MLB Statcast started in 2015.

Ohtani is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in home runs.

Justin Upton and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels, who had their seventh game this season when they homered at least three times.

Upton had his first career leadoff homer and Walsh added a two-run shot in the second inning that narrowly cleared the short wall in right.

Walsh had two hits and three RBIs while Upton added two hits and two RBIs as the Angels matched their highest-scoring game of the season.

Texas rookie Adolis García continued his hot May with a two-run drive in the sixth. He’s hit 10 homers this month, including four in four games.

Heaney (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits. The right-hander — who got his first victory since April 9 against Toronto — did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. He had four walks, including one to Nick Solak in the fourth that led to Texas’ first run, and five strikeouts

Texas starter Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2) had allowed two or fewer runs in his first two major league starts, but struggled in his first matchup against a team that had previously seen him.

The 33-year old Korean left-hander, who gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings of relief in his big league debut on April 26 against the Angels, retired the side in order just once in his 3 1/3 innings. He was tagged for seven runs on five hits with three walks.

