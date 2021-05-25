LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A second man has been arrested in connection with last week’s attack on a group of Jewish diners at a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area.

The 35-year-old Anaheim man was arrested Monday night in Whittier and is being booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. He was identified as 35-year-old Samer Jayylusi.

“The man is considered one of the primary suspects in the assault and beating that occurred in the Mid-City area on May 18, 2021 on La Cienega Boulevard near a restaurant,” a statement from the LAPD said.

Jayylusi was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $255,000 bail.

The LAPD had arrested 30-year-old Xavier Pabon of Banning on Friday for his part on the attack outside Sushi Fumi on La Cienega Boulevard, which had been one of two assaults on Jewish people last week that sparked outrage. Pabon was released on bail just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

American protests have erupted amid violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and tensions are high between Jewish and pro-Palestinian groups in the U.S.

The two men are believed to be part of a group that assaulted several Jewish diners who appeared to have been targeted by a pro-Palestinian group the night of May 24. A day earlier, an Orthodox Jewish man was seen on surveillance video being chased by a pro-Palestinian caravan allegedly trying to run him over near Rosewood and La Brea avenues.

Police believe the attacks are related.

Moore has said that investigators are combing through a substantial amount of video evidence and tips in tracking down the rest of the people involved in the attacks.

Anyone with information about the attack or the people involved can contact the Wilshire Division hotline at (213) 922-8230 or via email at WilshireMAC@lapd.online.