By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles ranks at the top of an undesirable list.

L.A. is the worst city for mosquitos according to a ranking by the pest control company Orkin.

Orkin’s list ranked the top 50 mosquito-infested cities across the country.

L.A. unseated reigning champion Atlanta to move into the top spot. Atlanta had been ranked number one seven years in a row before this year.

Washington D.C., Dallas, and Chicago rounded out the top five.

The list is based on the number of customers who made mosquito calls between April 2020 and March 2021.