JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) – A brush fire that erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom at approximately 11 a.m. Monday was 85% contained Tuesday and all road closures were lifted, according to an update by the Riverside County Fire Department.
#LakeIC UPDATE 5/25/2021 5:00 PM – The Fire is 105 acres and is now 85% contained. All road closures are lifted and now reopened. Please travel carefully through areas where fire personnel are working.
Fire crews were expected to remain on the fire lines for at least part of the night, sealing gaps and mopping up.
The closures of previously in effect for Clay Street, between Van Buren Boulevard and Limonite Avenue, as well as Van Buren Between Jurupa Avenue and Limonite were rescinded as of 5 p.m.
Firefighters had made steady progress on the brusher Monday morning, but a second blaze sprang up about 3:30 p.m. near the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter.
The fires blended into one as southeasterly winds kicked up, shifting the fire’s direction throughout the day and threatening hundreds of homes in the area. Mandatory evacuations orders were lifted overnight.
Four Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and two air tankers were called in to make runs at the fire. Multiple engine, truck and hand crews from Riverside, Corona, Murrieta and Ontario joined Riverside County crews as they tried to encircle the blaze.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The river bottom is dotted with homeless encampments, and during dry periods, fires from camping and cooking are a regular concern.