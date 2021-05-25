GEORGE FLOYDJoin Pat Harvey For A Town Hall Discussing The Local Impact Of George Floyd's Death - One Year Later. Live Stream Begins At 7PM
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Two men have been charged in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy who was playing in the front yard of his Pasadena home on Valentine’s Day, the Pasadena Police Department announced Tuesday.

Mario Gabriel Ramirez poses with members of the Pasadena police and fire departments after being discharged from a local hospital on March 18, 2021. Gabriel was playing in his front yard on Feb. 14, when at least one gunman opened fire, striking him three times. (Pasadena Police Department)

Joseph Mekhi Knowles, a 21-year-old Altadena resident, and Tanaj Johnson, a 22-year-old Pasadena resident, have each been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Detectives arrested the two men Monday after executing search warrants last Thursday at “various locations in the Southern California area,” that found “items of evidentiary value connecting the suspects to the shooting,” according to the department.

According to authorities, 10-year-old Mario Gabriel Ramirez was playing in the front yard of his home in the 300 block of Parke Street when he was shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspects exited a vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the child, before getting back in their vehicle and fleeing the area. Authorities said there was nothing to indicate that Mario was the intended victim of the shooting.

Luckily, Mario, now 11, was released from the hospital in March after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to call police at 626-744-4241.