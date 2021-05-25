PASADENA (CBSLA) — Two men have been charged in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy who was playing in the front yard of his Pasadena home on Valentine’s Day, the Pasadena Police Department announced Tuesday.
Joseph Mekhi Knowles, a 21-year-old Altadena resident, and Tanaj Johnson, a 22-year-old Pasadena resident, have each been charged with one count of attempted murder.
Detectives arrested the two men Monday after executing search warrants last Thursday at “various locations in the Southern California area,” that found “items of evidentiary value connecting the suspects to the shooting,” according to the department.
According to authorities, 10-year-old Mario Gabriel Ramirez was playing in the front yard of his home in the 300 block of Parke Street when he was shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said the suspects exited a vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the child, before getting back in their vehicle and fleeing the area. Authorities said there was nothing to indicate that Mario was the intended victim of the shooting.
Luckily, Mario, now 11, was released from the hospital in March after undergoing multiple surgeries.
The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to call police at 626-744-4241.