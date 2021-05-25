LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Getty Center museum in Brentwood will reopen at limited capacity Tuesday after being closed for over a year due to the COVID pandemic.
The opening comes one month after its sister, the Getty Villa, reopened in the Pacific Palisades.
“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to the iconic Getty Center, one of Los Angeles’ most visited cultural destinations,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum.
“As well as all the familiar highlights of the museum’s collections, gardens, architecture and vistas, we will be featuring our newly acquired painting of `Lucretia’ by Artemisia Gentileschi, and special exhibits of photography and other media. With both the Villa and Center opening, the staff are excited to welcome visitors back to their Getty.”
Although admission is free, reservations will be required as a limited number of spots are being offered daily.
One-way pathways will be established in galleries and gardens.
Some galleries that are too small to allow for social distancing will remain closed along with the Getty Library.
Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Visitors will also have their temperatures checked upon arrival.
