RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Three more BB gun shootings have been reported Tuesday on Southern California freeways, adding to the feeling of anxiety among commuters.
The most recent shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside when her window was blown out. The driver pulled off the La Sierra exit to call for help.
Two others have also been reported Tuesday – a shooting on the southbound 55 Freeway at 4th Street in Santa Ana just before 6 a.m., and a third at about 7 a.m. on the 5 Freeway in Irvine.
At least 100 shootings have been reported across Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles counties — not including the three reported Tuesday. Officials from the California Highway Patrol, which has increased patrols on the freeways where the shootings have been reported, say they are surprised no one has been hurt yet. Drivers say they're worried, and some are avoiding the freeways.
“It makes me a little anxious, you know, but that’s it,” driver Jerry McGhee said. “I’m going anyway.”
But driver Raquel Sauter says she has altered the way she drives.
“If I can’t take the streets, I’ll take the streets, or I just won’t go for right now,” she said.