LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two former California Highway Patrol officers face charges of accepting bribes in exchange for falsifying documents to register exotic “gray market” cars.
James Yao Kuo, 38, and Jessie Anthony Carrillo, 49, have been charged with conspiracy and three counts each of accepting a bribe.
"CHP officers are charged with keeping our roads and the people of California safe and secure. Any law enforcement officer who abuses that authority for their own personal gain should be held accountable," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.
According to the criminal complaint filed on Jan. 19, two men gave checks totaling $35,000 to Kuo and Carrillo to alter Carfax and DMV documents of two “gray market” vehicles in 2016. “Gray market” cars are vehicles that are made and imported into the United States from other countries and are in many cases illegal to drive in California because they do not meet safety or emissions standards.
The CHP launched an investigation into the scheme after learning about it from Kuo's former girlfriend.
Both Kuo and Carrillo surrendered to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s station in San Dimas, but have since been freed after posting $25,000 bail.