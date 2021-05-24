LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — iHeartMedia and KIIS FM’s “Wango Tango” festival will be held virtually this year on June 30.
The event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, along with Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, the Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.
The event will also feature interviews with Ava Max, Jason Derulo and Maroon 5.
The 90-minute event will be streamed for fans nationwide on livexlive.com and will also be broadcasted on iHeartMedia radio stations.
“For 2021, we’re taking a look back at what we call `The KIIStory’ of Wango Tango, and are reminded and humbled by the influence this original festival has had on listeners and artists alike,” said John Ivey, a programming executive at iHeartMedia and program director of KIIS FM.
“When you look back, Wango Tango’s significance in pop culture and the music industry is pretty profound,” he said. “Many artists have launched their careers or new projects as part of this show and we’re excited to relive a few of those memorable performances, hear some artists share their personal Wango memories and see all-new performances by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. It will definitely be a special event.”
The first Wango Tango event was held in 2003.
