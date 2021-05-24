SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – More than 50 years after his service as an Airborne Ranger during the Vietnam War, John Kerins, who was drafted into the Army in 1966, received 13 combat medals in a ceremony Monday.
The veteran had given up on ever receiving medals until the Disabled American Veterans Chapter-12 contacted Congressman Pete Aguilar.READ MORE: Jurupa Valley Brush Fire Burns Nearly 150 Acres With 5% Containment, Mandatory Evacuation Are In Place
Aguilar awarded Kerins 13 long overdue medals, including the Bronze Star in a ceremony with 10 other veterans who received their Vietnam service pins.READ MORE: Traffic Along Both Sides Of PCH Near Temescal Canyon Clogged Due To Extinguished Palisades Brush Fire
“I feel people care,” Kerins told CBSLA, “and now I can walk the walk. That’s an old saying. I don’t know if people know what it means, but veterans do, and be honored. That’s a big thing.”MORE NEWS: David Cordoba Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Mother, 6-Year-Old Nephew