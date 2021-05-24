PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department contained a brush fire on a steep hillside along Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades.
The flames just east of Temescal Canyon only grew to a couple of acres. It likely started near the base of the canyon in thick brush, but was able to rapidly climb the hillside. LAFD use helicopters to knock the flames down.
Both sides of PCH continue to be closed as a result of the fire, southbound at Temescal and northbound at Entrada. Traffic has backed up significantly as a result of the closures.