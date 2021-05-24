(CBSLA)- Phil Mickelson’s became the oldest player to win a major on the PGA Tour Sunday when he finished out a final round 73 to win the PGA Championship with a score of 6-under par. The San Diego native earned his first major victory in eight years, but the final round had a bit of a topsy turvy feel to it through the first nine holes with several multiple shot swings between Mickelson and his playing partner Brooks Koepka. The big stage and the chance at making history apparently had Mickelson’s mom sending nervous texts to his sister Tina.

Tina posted a screenshot of one of the texts their mother, Mary, sent her during the final round with some advice for her son.

“Tina, txt Philip and tell him just to par in. Don’t hit bombs or activate calves. Just par. They will have to catch him. He won’t listen to his mother do you txt him. Hurry,” the message said.

While you guys were busy on the golf course, I was busy fielding Mom’s “nervous texts”.😂 @PhilMickelson @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/ZyZZ5xvdRN — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) May 24, 2021

In fairness to his mom, pretty sound advice there as the players who tied for second, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, both finished two over par for the day.

Sunday was a family affair on the course for Mickelson with his brother Tim on the bag. After the win, Tina also shared that during the family’s dinner the previous week, Phil had said he felt like a win was coming soon.