LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles River will reopen for the first time in two years on Memorial Day for kayaking, fishing and other recreational activities.
The Los Angeles River's two recreation zones, 1.7-mile Elysian Valley and the 2-mile Sepulveda Basin, will be open sunrise to sunset this year from Memorial Day through Sept. 30.
The river — which is popular with Angelenos for walking, kayaking, fishing, and bird watching – was forced to close in 2019 due to flow diversion for the Taylor Yard Bridge, and again in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New safety protocols have been put in place along the river, including solar-powered water quality indicators that flash green, yellow, or red. A solid red light indicates “do not kayak.” People who opt to kayak in the L.A. River are being asked to wear helmets and life vests.
Swimming in the river, however, is prohibited, and people should take care not to drink the water, or touch it, because of changing river water quality.
Both zones are managed and patrolled my rangers from the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority.