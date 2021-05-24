LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The city of Long Beach will continue offering COVID vaccination incentives this week by offering a chance to win Apple Airpods, officials announced Monday.
Anyone who receives their first vaccine dose at a Long Beach city-run vaccination center through Saturday will be entered for a chance to win their choice of Apple Airpods or a two-night stay at a local hotel.READ MORE: Los Angeles River Recreation Zones To Open Memorial Day After 2-Year Closure
Hotels participating in the program this week include Courtyard Long Beach Downtown, Golden Sails Hotel, Hyatt Regency Long Beach, Hyatt Centric Long Beach, Residence Inn Long Beach Downtown and Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport.
Last week, the city offered a chance to win either a Nintendo Switch or a hotel stay. Prior to that, the city offered admission to the Aquarium of the Pacific, doling out about 5,700 tickets.
“We’ve seen success in our incentive program to date, and many residents when receiving the vaccine mention the incentives,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We appreciate our community partners for helping in this effort and encouraging more people to get vaccinated.”READ MORE: $1.73 Billion West Gates Expansion To LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal Opens To the Public
According to the city, since the city began offering incentives, vaccination appointments have doubled.
Over the weekend, Los Angeles County offered people who received their first dose at a county- or Los Angeles city-run site a chance to win Laker season tickets.
Meanwhile, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre offered a pair of “Hamilton” tickets to a lucky person who got vaccinated at its pop-up clinic on Saturday.MORE NEWS: Lineup Announced For Virtual 2021 'iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango'
