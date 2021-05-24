LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airport Boulevard between 93rd and 96th streets will be closed overnight from Wednesday through June 4 for construction of the Automated People Mover’s guideway, it was announced Monday.
The construction work is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Northbound traffic on Airport Boulevard will be detoured to 96th Street and southbound traffic will be directed to Westchester Parkway. Detour signs will be posted.
Local business access will be maintained for the hotels on Airport Boulevard.
Meanwhile, 96th Street to Bellanca Avenue, east of Airport Boulevard, will remain in an eastbound-only traffic configuration, officials said.
For additional information visit FlyLAX.com/connectingLAX.
