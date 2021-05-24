LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – This upcoming fall, students in the Los Angeles Unified School District will have the opportunity to return to campus five days a week for full-time, in-person learning.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that full-day, in-person instruction will be offered beginning in the 2021-22 academic year for elementary, middle and high school students.

“That means elementary school students will be on campus five days a week for a full day

of in-person instruction with their teacher and classmates,” Beutner said in a video briefing. “Middle school and high school students will be on campus 5 days a week for a full schedule of instruction, changing classrooms for each period.”

However, all students will still be given the option of continuing with remote learning.

“Students at all grade levels will have the option to participate in online classes staffed with L.A. Unified teachers,” Beutner said. “We expect the vast majority of students, teachers and staff to be at school every day but recognize that we must provide the online opportunity for those who need it.”

LAUSD shuttered all its campuses in March of 2020 when the pandemic first took hold, transitioning entirely to remote learning. It did not begin to reopen its campuses until mid-April. However, the vast majority of students have chosen not to return. Only 7% of high schoolers, 12% of middle schoolers and 30% of elementary school children have returned to the classroom, according to numbers released earlier this month.

All this comes as LAUSD Monday launched a mobile coronavirus vaccination program in an effort to get more students ages 12 and older vaccinated.

The program will see LAUSD teams visit school campuses to offer every student at least one opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine before the school year ends. The LAUSD teams will return to administer second doses at the same locations as well.

Parents or guardians must accompany their children.

LAUSD will also offer vaccinations to family members of students at a number of vaccination centers.

Students 12 and older can visit any school-based site to receive the vaccination. For more information click here.

On Sunday, dozens of parents and students from across the region held a protest outside LAUSD headquarters in downtown L.A. claiming they are being left out of the conversation and decision-making process in the district’s fall reopening plans.