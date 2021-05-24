LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – A large stash of illegal fireworks were discovered in a Lakewood home Sunday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the stash while conducting a welfare check at the residence just before 2:30 p.m.READ MORE: Driver Killed, 2 Hurt In Fiery Multicar Wreck In Reseda; Street Racing Possibly Involved
When deputies entered the home they discovered a large amount of fireworks inside. No one was inside the home, however.
The L.A. County Fire Department hazmat team was called in to remove the fireworks. Sky2 got aerial footage of several drums of fireworks being loaded onto trucks.READ MORE: Missing Hiker Found 4 Days After Going Missing On Snowy Mt. Whitney
There were no immediate arrests. It’s unclear who lives in the home.
On the afternoon of March 16, a massive fireworks explosion occurred at a property in Ontario, sending terrified neighbors scrambling for safety. The initial explosion had the magnitude of a bomb blast, followed by a series of ensuing explosions.MORE NEWS: Suspected DUI Driver Leads Police On High Speed Pursuit In East Los Angeles
Two cousins were killed on the property and three others were hurt. The blasts sent debris covering 80 properties and caused an estimated $3.2 million in damage.