RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A brush fire in the Jurupa Valley that started around 11 a.m. and has now burned more than 100-acres with a critical rate of speed and 0% containment.
The blaze began in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for people living south of Limonite Avenue to the Riverbottom, east of Downey Street and now west of Avenue Juan Diaz.READ MORE: Driver Killed, Multiple People Hurt In Fiery Multicar Wreck In Reseda; Street Racing Possibly Involved
***UPDATE 05/24/2021 4:50 P.M. – ***NEW EVACUATION ORDERS FOR RIVERSIDE CITY RESIDENTS: EAST OF VAN BUREN BLVD, NORTH OF JURUPA AVENUE AND WEST OF FREMONT ST/INDUSTRIAL AVE SOUTH OF THE RIVERBOTTOM*** pic.twitter.com/b35ROJQ3oO
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 24, 2021
Two water-dropping helicopters and more than 166 firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.