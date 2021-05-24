CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Evacuation Orders, Jurupa Valley, Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) –  A brush fire in the Jurupa Valley that started around 11 a.m. and has now burned more than 100-acres with a critical rate of speed and 0% containment.

The blaze began in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for people living south of Limonite Avenue to the Riverbottom, east of Downey Street and now west of Avenue Juan Diaz.

READ MORE: Driver Killed, Multiple People Hurt In Fiery Multicar Wreck In Reseda; Street Racing Possibly Involved

MORE NEWS: Dr. James Heaps, Former UCLA Gynecologist, Taken Into Custody On Bail Of $1.9 Million For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Patients

Two water-dropping helicopters and more than 166 firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.