ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Marvel fans visiting Disneyland’s Avenger’s Campus when it opens on June 4 should consider bringing a Tony Stark-sized wallet to pay for the park’s first $100 sandwich.
Disneyland's newest land will feature a new bevy of Marvel-themed restaurants and eateries including Terran Treats, the Shawarma Palace, the Pym Testing Lab and the Pym Test Kitchen – where a hungry Avenger can score a Hulk-sized ham and cheese sandwich for $99.99.
Don't hulk out at that price just yet. The "Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich" includes salami, Rosemary ham, provolone and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, served with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad – and it serves six to eight people. A single-serving size of the sandwich is $14.49.
Other items on the menu include pretzels that maybe Thor can enjoy with a beer – the Bavarian-style “Quantum Pretzel” with sharp cheddar cheese-beer sauce for $12.99 – or one possibly inspired by Dr. Strange – a $10.49 Buffalo-style “Atomic Fusion” pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery and dill-pickled carrots.
The "PB3 Superb Sandwich" is a step up from Black Widow's sad peanut butter sandwich – it's a warm PB&J with banana and candied bacon on Pym Particle Bread, and comes with a micro banana smoothie and crispy potato bites. Meanwhile, the "Not-so-Little Chicken Sandwich might be just enough for Bruce Banner to fill up on – it comes with a plate-sized fried chicken breast, teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw on brioche with crispy potato bites. These sandwiches are $12.99 and $15.49, respectively.
The Pym Test Kitchen will also offer breakfast and lunch offerings with Impossible Foods sausages and meatballs.