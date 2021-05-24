RESEDA (CBSLA) — One man was killed and two others injured in a violent multivehicle wreck in Reseda Sunday night which may have been caused by street racing.
The fiery collision occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Corbin Avenue and involved at least nine vehicles.
According to Los Angeles police, a driver was speeding down Corbin Avenue when he lost control. His car crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into another vehicle.
Home security video caught the exact moment of the initial crash, with a big burst of flames as the two cars collided. Officials believe that the blaze of fire was caused when the engine block from one of the vehicles was separated during impact.
The impact then sent speeding driver slamming into a parked car, police said. The speeding driver’s car then struck a fourth car which was traveling south on Corbin Avenue.
Another five parked cars were also damaged by the chain-reaction crash, police said.
The driver of the speeding car, a 25- to 30-year-old man, died at the scene. Two others were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No names were released.
Witnesses told police that street racing may have been to blame for the crash.