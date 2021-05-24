CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The Culver City Police Department Monday released video footage of a vehicle believed the be involved in a recent spate of vandalism.
According to authorities, officers responded April 12 to two calls of vandalism in the 11900 block of Washington Boulevard after two businesses had their street-facing windows shattered by what appeared to be BB pellets.
The next day, three more businesses in the 12900 and 13100 blocks of Washington Boulevard reported similar damage.
Then, on May 20, a business in the 12700 block of Washington Boulevard reported its front window had been shattered by what appeared to be BB pellets at about 11:30 p.m. Two more businesses, one in the 11900 block and the other in the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard reported similar damage that evening, police said.
Detectives obtained video footage of a dark-colored 2005 to 2012 Range Rover Sport that was in the area at the time most of the windows were shattered. Police said they believe the suspect may be responsible for all of the reported vandalism, which caused more than $10,000 in damage.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.
