RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Three more drivers reported shattered windows Monday morning along the 91 Freeway in Riverside, as the mysterious freeway shooting spree which started earlier this month continues unabated.

According to California Highway Patrol, two drivers had their windows shot out the westbound 91 Freeway near Tyler Street at around 7:30 a.m.

A short time later, a car was also struck while traveling on the eastbound 91 Freeway, about a half-mile away from the first two shootings, east of La Sierra.

“Just driving down the freeway, on my way to work, and all of a sudden I heard a really loud pop, and then I heard glass falling,” driver Mike Bangert said Monday.

No one was hurt, CHP said.

All three drivers said the shooter was on their right side but were unable to identify the suspect.

Since May 4, there have been north of 50 shootings involving BB or pellet guns on freeways across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, the vast majority on the 91 Freeway. There have been no serious injuries in any of them.

A 32-year-old Corona man was arrested in a car-to-car shooting on the 91 Freeway in Riverside late Saturday night. A handgun was recovered. However, investigators do not believe the suspect is linked to the spate of BB gun shootings.

On Friday morning, a 6-year-old boy was killed in a road rage shooting on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange. That gunman remains at large.