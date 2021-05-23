LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Xavier Pabon, the 30-year-old Banning man arrested in connection with an alleged hate crime against Jewish diners at a Beverly Grove restaurant that was captured on video, was released on $275,000 bond in the early morning hours Sunday, according to jail records.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Pabon was taken into custody Friday around 10:15 p.m. outside of his home, with assistance from the US Marshals Service.

Pabon faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was asking for enhanced bail due to the incident “being a crime motivated by hate.”

Tuesday’s attack, which happened outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, came just hours after a pro-Palestinian rights rally.

Law enforcement officials tell CBSLA’s Laurie Perez that they are looking for at least three other suspects that verbally and violently assaulted diners after allegedly asking which of them were Jewish.

The arrest is welcome news to some in the Mid-City neighborhood, but people are still fearful of giving their names and showing their faces. One of the victim’s of Tuesday’s attack was unwilling to reveal their identity provided a statement to CBSLA after the arrest.

“The Palestinians should have peace just as the Israelis and all Jews worldwide deserve security and equal rights. We are all one people. But when gangs of Palestinians are roaming the streets of LA looking to inflict harm on Jews, they harm their own movement.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s Regional Los Angeles Director, Jeffrey Abrams, released a statement saying, “We are grateful that the LAPD has requested bail be enhanced due to the crime being motivated by hatred and urge District Attorney George Gascon to similarly file and fully prosecute these as the hate crimes they are.”