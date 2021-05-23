WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Lady Gaga helped kickoff an event Sunday celebrating The Abbey’s 30th birthday.
"West Hollywood has always been a safe zone for our community and I'm glad to add a chapter to make sure that continues," The Abbey's founder David Cooley told CBSLA. "The Abbey is also a safe zone. I've met some of the most interesting people in the world here at The Abbey."
Cooley said The Abbey has opened and closed four times over the past year because of the pandemic and he questioned whether or not the iconic West Hollywood institution would survive to see 30 years in the community.
