LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Julio Urías drove in three runs to help back his gem on the mound, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 11-5 on Sunday for their eighth straight win and a weekend sweep of rival San Francisco.
Urías didn't allow a baserunner until Mike Tauchman's one-out infield single in the sixth, then Austin Slater hit a two-run homer one out later as the Giants made things a little interesting after falling behind 11-0.
Urías (7-1) struck out 10 over six stellar innings to beat San Francisco for the first time in 10 career starts and 16 appearances after three no-decisions in 2020. He hit a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the Dodgers’ seven-run third that chased starter Anthony DeSclafani (4-2) after 54 pitches.
With four hits this season, Urías has already set a career high. He delivered his third double-digit strikeout game of the year, didn’t walk a batter and gave up three hits and two runs in all.
"Julio, he's a veteran big league pitcher now — and there's no more project, there's no more prospect," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Lux hit his second career slam after his first came Tuesday against Arizona. Max Muncy hit a full-count homer in the fourth, going deep for a second straight day.
Yoshi Tsutsugo, Matt Beaty and Chris Taylor added RBI singles for the reigning World Series champions.
Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run double in the eighth and Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly for the Giants.
San Francisco lost its third straight game following a five-game winning streak. DeSclafani, who won his previous two starts, yielded 10 runs — all earned — on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.
