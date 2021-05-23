MALIBU (CBSLA) – A man shot and killed Friday in Malibu has been identified as 29-year-old Daniel Hernandez, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s website.
Deputies responded to a home in the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 4:30 p.m. Friday where they found Hernandez sitting in a truck suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He died at the scene.
“It’s scary,” Robyn Ross, a neighbor, said. “It’s scary, you know, when you hear about things like this all the time and see it happening all the time in different places, and it’s quite close to home, and it’s frightening of course.”
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear and no suspect information was released.