ORANGE (CBSLA) – As the memorial for 6-year-old Aiden Leos, shot and killed Friday morning on the 55 Freeway, said Sunday that her son was “kind and precious.”
Carla Lacy, a relative of the family, said the young victim's mother, Joanna Cloonan, is still in disbelief over the tragedy that's unfolded. Lacy also said that Cloonan is overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and support the family's received from people all over the world.
Police say the 6-year-old and his family are victims of a road rage incident. CHP investigators believe that the gunfire that killed Aiden came from a white VW station wagon with two people inside.
Lacy says that a GoFundMe campaign setup for the tragedy has exceeded the family's expectations and they want to use some of the funds to help break the case.
“We also realize it’s important to use some of these funds to offer a reward to someone who may be holding back, that may have some information, to bring them forward because it is worth it,” she said.
The family is planning a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter, unless they are able to get more donations. The money will come from crowdfunding efforts donated through the GoFundMe page, which has already raised more than $150,000 this weekend.